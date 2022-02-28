We’re always open to screen cricket, alternative content: Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

Yes, we certainly intend to communicate more aggressively with our consumers. When you look at advertising or communication in today’s world, it’s about both digital spend and traditional spends. So we’ve pumped up the volume on our digital assets like Instagram, Twitter, social media, emailers and started to communicate with our customers directly, since we have data such as email IDs and telephone numbers. The idea is to tell them that first of all, we are open, because there was a lot of confusion since Delhi and Haryana had shut down (during the third wave) and rest of the markets were open, and also that we’re safe.

