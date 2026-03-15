As tensions in the West Asia war escalate, the fallout could reach an unlikely corner of the global economy: Indian cinema’s overseas box office. The US-Israel-Iran conflict since late February has led to widespread uncertainty in the region, a crucial overseas market for Indian, particularly Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
West Asia war may claim an unlikely casualty — Indian films' run overseas
SummaryRising US-Israel-Iran tensions could disrupt Indian films’ box-office in West Asia, a region that makes for about 25% of overseas earnings. Producers are in a wait-and-watch mode, as uncertainty threatens releases of upcoming Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam titles.
As tensions in the West Asia war escalate, the fallout could reach an unlikely corner of the global economy: Indian cinema’s overseas box office. The US-Israel-Iran conflict since late February has led to widespread uncertainty in the region, a crucial overseas market for Indian, particularly Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
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