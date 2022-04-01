What comes next for Will Smith after the Oscars slap: Hollywood’s big mystery

Still, Mr. Smith, long one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars, has rarely seemed truly off-script. That is, until Sunday night, when the 53-year-old actor walked onstage during the Academy Awards and struck comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. About an hour later, he won the best actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard," delivering a tearful speech in which he apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees and said: “In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s OK."

