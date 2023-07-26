In charts: What interests Indians on Wikipedia

Wikipedia, the free online go-to source for all information under the sun, comes in many languages. While the English version is the most popular in India, the growth of other languages tells the story of the evolving Indian—curious, vernacular, and digital. A 2020Plain Facts analysisof 14 languages, ranging from Hindi and Bangla to Assamese and Maithili, had shown rapid growth in reading interest, shaped by culture, history, religion, and sexuality: ‘Shivaji’ was the most read article in Marathi, ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ in Punjabi, and ‘vagina’ in Bhojpuri. Readership growth has slowed since then, but remains better than major foreign languages, a fresh analysis shows.