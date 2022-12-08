What people Googled in 2022: Wordle, Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth
- Search results offer a glimpse into what people were focused on throughout the year
Wordle was the most-searched term around the globe in 2022, edging out terms such as World Cup, iPhone 14 and Jeffrey Dahmer.
Wordle, a once-a-day online word game, exploded in popularity at the start of the year and peaked in search results in February, according to figures compiled by Google, a division of Alphabet Inc. Wordle, which was acquired by the New York Times in January, was the top-searched term both in the U.S. and globally.
These search numbers offer a glimpse into what people were focused on throughout 2022, as the world entered the third year of a global pandemic, supply-chain shortages frustrated businesses and consumers and a major international conflict broke out.
“India vs England," a reference to cricket matches between the two nations, was the second-most searched term around the globe in 2022. Searches for Ukraine came in third, followed by Queen Elizabeth II.
The top searches for public figures in 2022 were Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Amber Heard, Vladimir Putin and Chris Rock.
Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard are in a yearslong legal battle centered on accusations of domestic violence and defamation. A Virginia jury in June found in favor of Mr. Depp for three claims of defamation while also finding in favor of Ms. Heard for one count of defamation.
Mr. Smith slapped Mr. Rock during the 94th Academy Awards presentation in March after the comedian made a joke about Mr. Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Mr. Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after the incident.
Mr. Putin, the president of Russia, has remained in the spotlight since his nation’s invasion of Ukraine.
Buckingham Palace and Big Ben in London topped the list for most-searched cultural landmarks, followed by the Great Pyramid of Giza, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro and the Royal Palace of Brussels.
In the U.S., election results, Betty White, Queen Elizabeth and Bob Saget were other heavily searched terms. Americans also sought out information on shortages. Those top searches included “diesel shortage," “baby formula shortage" and “tampon shortage."
In the U.S., “gas prices near me" topped the list of “near me" searches. Gas prices surged to record highs of above $5 a gallon in June but have fallen sharply in recent months. Second on that list was “at home Covid test near me," followed by “voting near me."
The most-searched movies in the U.S. in 2022 were “Encanto," “Thor: Love and Thunder," “Top Gun: Maverick," “The Batman," and “Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Sugo was the most-searched recipe in the U.S. in 2022, followed by Cincinnati Chili and Marry Me Chicken. Quick pancake and mango pie came in fourth and fifth.
