NEW DELHI : From indies set in small towns to classic Hollywood hits, Netflix has a lot on offer this July.

As soon as 3 July, there is Desperados, an American comedy starring Anna Camp, Robbie Amell, Nasim Pedrad, Lamorne Morris, Heather Graham and Sarah Burns about a hopeless romantic trying to an erase an email she drunkenly sent before it is discovered.

Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren features in a documentary film on Anne Frank called Anne Frank – Parallel Stories where her story is told alongside five Holocaust survivors.

Netflix is also streaming Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary of the West End production that was performed and filmed at The O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London, England on 3 October, 2010. The musical was based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel.

After that, there is Penalty, a Hindi language sports drama starring Kay Kay Menon and Shashank Arora set in a Lucknow college where an aspiring footballer’s dream to play the nationals is threatened as he faces discrimination for his north-east background.

On the 11th, the streaming service premieres American romantic musical drama A Star Is Born produced and directed by Bradley Cooper where he also stars alongside Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, and Sam Elliott. The movie that follows a hard-drinking musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer, is the third remake of the original 1937 film, after the 1954 musical and the 1976 musical.

Soon after, Netflix brings the 2018 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald directed by David Yates, a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that features an ensemble cast including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp. The plot follows Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they attempt to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald while facing new threats in a more divided wizarding world.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated