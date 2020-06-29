What’s new on Netflix in July?

Soon after, Netflix brings the 2018 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald directed by David Yates, a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that features an ensemble cast including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp. The plot follows Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they attempt to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald while facing new threats in a more divided wizarding world.