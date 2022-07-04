What the rise of southern films means for OTT and Hindi films

Amazon has so far been more proactive in acquiring and releasing regional titles. Last year, it had six of IMDb’s top 10 Best of 2021, and four of them were non-Hindi. The trend has continued this year with the acquisition of KGF 2 and Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. Netflix also seems to have upped its regional game, and has bought rights for RRR, Jana Gana Mana, Don, Beast and CBI 5: The Brain, among others.