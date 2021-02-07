What to watch out for on Netflix this month

NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix is bringing out a bunch of new shows and films for audiences across the world this month. These will be available in India as the service competes with 60 over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms here.

On 19 February, viewers can watch Pitta Kathalu, Netflix’s first Telugu original, an anthology drama film consisting of four short film segments, directed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. The film features an ensemble cast of Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan, amongst others.

On 11 February, the platform will showcase an Indonesian film Layla Majnun, starring Reza Rahadian and Acha Septriasa, a love story where arranged marriage comes in the way of a young couple.

There is also teen comedy To All the Boys: Always and Forever, directed by Michael Fimognari and starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film is based on Jenny Han's 2017 novel Always and Forever, Lara Jean, and is a sequel to To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), and the third and final installment in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film series.

Later in the month, the service brings mystery thriller The Girl on the Train directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, based on British author Paula Hawkins's 2015 novel of the same name and stars Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic widow who gets embroiled in a murder investigation. It co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and introduces British actor Sammy Jonas Heaney.

With 8.5 million paid net additions in fourth quarter last year, Netflix has crossed the 200 million paid memberships mark worldwide.

For the full year 2020, the Reed Hastings-owned service added 37 million paid memberships and notched up $25 billion in annual revenue, as the world remaining locked up at home because of the covid-19 pandemic, with few new entertainment offerings on hand. The APAC (Asia and Pacific) region was the second largest contributor to paid net additions last year with 9.3 million.

