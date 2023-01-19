When Ashneer Grover was called a ‘refugee’ and almost missed a chance to marry Madhuri Jain2 min read . 06:39 AM IST
According to Ashneer Grover, love affairs that last less than a month should not be counted as a legitimate one.
Ashneer Grover has revealed in a recent YouTube interview how he met his wife Madhuri Jain by chance. He also spoke about the time when Madhuri’s uncle opposed their marriage by calling him a “refugee".
It all started when Grover started attending a wrong batch of Career Launcher classes. He used to be 15 minutes late and, for some confusion, attend a class that he was not supposed to be a part of. He found the love of his life, Madhuri, in the same batch.
At first, she did not give him much importance. In fact, when she asked for a review about Ashneer from a common friend, she was asked to stay away from him and not give much importance to him.
Even though Ashneer claims to have had a girlfriend before Madhuri, he says that should not be counted as the relationship lasted for less than a month. According to him, affairs that last less than a month should not be counted as a legitimate one. For that reason, Madhuri was his first legitimate relationship.
When Ashneer met her for the first time, he somehow knew that he was going to marry her. When he said that to his best friend, Ashneer was told that he was jumping into conclusion too fast. However, it did reach a point when Madhuri’s family came to know about Ashneer.
In Ashneer’s words, Madhuri belongs to the Baniya class - who consider themselves of “superior caste". More so, if they belong to the Jain community. Ashneer, being a Punjabi, wasn’t accepted well in Madhuri’s family.
In fact, one of Madhuri’s uncles called Ashneer a “refugee" since his grandfather came from Pakistan during the partition. “And, I was left wondering why I was being called a refugee because I lived in my own house, not in a tent," Ashneer quips.
However, Madhuri’s parents were initially not willing to accept her relationship with Ashneer. They took her back to Panipat and started looking for a suitable boy for her marriage for the next two years. However, they were not successful in finding one, and Ashneer landed a job by that time.
Ashneer recalls in the interview called Vagerah Vagerah With Yam-Rraj that Madhuri’s parents were not happy with his IIT degree. Even for his IIM degree, they thought they would only be interested when Ashneer got a job.