When big influencers steal content, small original creators lose out

Vipasha Malhotra, a Delhi-based musician and standup comedian, says her audio clips are picked up by TikTok-ers outside India, something she has no control over. She realised this recently when she spotted her audio on a Canadian-Indian creator’s TikTok post repurposed for Reels. “The creator was very polite and immediately gave me credit as they had found the audio on TikTok and didn’t know it was my voice and creation," says Malhotra who has close to 67,000 followers on Instagram for her music and comedy content. This was an anomaly. “Majority of creators don’t tag me when using my audio in their Reels," she says.