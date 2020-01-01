When cat lovers united online to find a killer

Netflix’s compelling three-part series ‘Don’t F**k with Cats’ follows the case of Canadian murderer Luka Magnotta, and shows the power of Internet

Don’t F**K With Cats is not for the faint-hearted. Nor for those who love cats. The latest Netflix docu-series follows the case of Luka Magnotta, a convicted Canadian murderer, and the amateur detective work carried out by cat-loving Facebook users to catch him after he posts graphic videos of himself killing kittens online. The story is shaped by the accounts of the sleuths, making for a compelling true crime series.