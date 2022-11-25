When kids exclude peers from group chats and texts, is it bullying?5 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Teen cliques are always in flux, and kids left out of online conversations can feel hurt
Growing up means being left out sometimes, especially when friends splinter into new social groups during middle school and teen years. With group chats and social media, kids can more easily see when they’re not part of the crowd.