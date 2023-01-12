When stars burn out in tinsel town

Also, while it’s common for an average Indian to work 12 hours or more a day, Bhargava underlines that the major stress in celebrity life comes from the place they are in. “The insecurity, pressure and the money riding on them make the stakes higher. Perhaps, other people could also be waking up early and working long hours but not everyone lives life on that pedestal," he says, adding that the schedules of actors are so erratic that they could be waking up at 4 am one day, and 10 am the next.