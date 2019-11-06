When your real-self meets your perfect self

It’s difficult not to like Paul Rudd. And when you have two Rudds, it’s a double treat. Netflix’s new mid-life crisis series Living With Yourself offers two versions of the charming actor, who refuses to look 50, and showcases his acting range. Marketing executive Miles Elliot (Rudd) is going through a tough time in the office, and his relationship with wife Kate (Aisling Bea) is suffering. After a colleague’s recommendation, Miles goes for a life-changing $50,000 spa treatment. Elliot gets a clone, who instead of taking over his life and body, becomes a separate entity. The eight episodes showcase how the real, depressed Rudd and the perfect Rudd, who excels at work and at home, navigate work and married life. Created by Timothy Greenberg, the show offers enough comedy and drama, while being an empathetic study of one man’s journey to be better.

