New Delhi: Filmmaking institute Whistling Woods International (WWI) is introducing a “Shot on iPhone" course in its curriculum. The institute, which was founded by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, has dabbled in iPhone filmmaking before, but the course is now being made a part of the curriculum for first year students.

“As more content consumption happens on mobile, you will have an emergence of a script to screen in one room concept. If you’re a content creator who is not ready to create from script to screen in one room, you are a dinosaur for OTT (over-the-top). You will never be able to generate volumes and at the required price points," said Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice President, Whistling Woods International.

Chinchlikar says software makers like Adobe etc. have also been moving towards this future. “The technical pipeline of making films is becoming simpler and simpler," Chinchlikar said. “In this course, that almost all students will take, they will shoot on the iPhone, edit on a Mac and so on.

“It started off as a mobile friendly course, but we narrowed down on the iPhone because they have created a strong awareness on what can be done, and their hardware and software is built around this," Chinchlikar said, explaining the focus on iPhones. The Shot on iPhone course will be part of WWI’s courses in filmmaking, animation, gaming, virtual reality (VR) and design. The institute had also setup a VR lab in Mumbai last year, partnering with Reliance Jio.

Further, according to Rabya Nazki, HOD, Producing, WWI, sound was a hiccup in shooting with iPhones at first but there are apps now that can take care of that issue as well. In fact, Rabya says the fact that the iPhone has a complete ecosystem, including both hardware and software, is what makes it a better fit for content creators. She says it’s easier to get lenses for iPhones and that reputed equipment centers even consider iPhone filmmaking as an accepted format.

According to Nazki, while other smartphones do allow creators to make films as well, the quality of the output differs on Android phones, despite having both hardware and software for those as well. Nazki also said that some students showed resistance when she first started running mobile film-making courses, but now many students choose to make films on phones themselves.

To introduce the course, WWI hosted a two-day workshop with Manil and Rohit Gupta, who are known for filming on the phones. The duo have made a popular show on Netflix, called The Creative Indians, which is currently shot almost exclusively on iPhones.

Smartphone filmmaking has been picking up slowly amongst creators. One of the first films shot on a phone, called SMS Sugar Man, which was shot on a Sony Ericsson W900i dates back to 2008. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has also used iPhones for films recently, and there are even film festivals that are centered around mobile filmmaking, like the Mobile Motion Film Festival, that has been running in Zurich, Switzerland since 2012.