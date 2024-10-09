Who is world’s richest actress, richer than Taylor Swift? Where does she earn her wealth from?

The richest actor globally isn't a typical box office star. Despite minimal recent activity and no hit films, her wealth surpasses that of Tyler Perry and several famous female actors combined.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published9 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Who is world's richest actress, richer than Taylor Swift? Where does she earn her wealth from?
Who is world’s richest actress, richer than Taylor Swift? Where does she earn her wealth from?(@NBA)

Guess who is the richest actor on this planet? Many popular names will come to your mind. Is it Tyler Perry? No. Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts. No. 

You will be surprised to know that the richest actor on this planet is a female actor with no hit film in her career and she has been pretty inactive in the industry of late. And, she has so much wealth that even the combined wealth of the world’s richest male actor Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion), with some of the famous Hollywood female actors, such as Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Selena Gomez ($1.3 billion) and Madonna ($.850 million) cannot surpass her. 

Jami Gertz—world's richest actress

With a net worth of $8 billion (as per Hurun Rich List), Hollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur Jami Gertz is the richest actor on this planet. Born in 1965, Gertz started her showbiz career as a child actor. After appearing in small roles on TV, she made her film debut with Endless Love in 1981. She starred in 1980s sitcom Square Pegs, and gained prominence for playing Robert Downey Jr's friend in 1987 film Less than Zero. The same year, she had her most prominent role in vampire drama The Lost Boys.

She also starred in the ABC series "The Neighbors," and in the Jeff Garlan's feature "Dealin' with Idiots." Gertz appeared on ABC's Emmy Award-winning comedy "Modern Family" and the hit cable series "Entourage," opposite Jeremy Piven. She starred with Piven again in Scott Marshall's "Keeping Up With the Steins," as well as Gary Marshall, Darryl Hannah and Doris Roberts.

In 2002, Gertz received an Emmy nomination for her role on the critically acclaimed television series "Ally McBeal," where she guest starred in a four-episode arc. She is also widely recognized for her role as a sex therapist in "Twister" opposite Bill Paxton, and for her roles with Dylan McDermott in the romantic comedy "Jersey Girl," in "Less Than Zero" (based on the best selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis) with James Spader and Robert Downey, Jr., and in "The Lost Boys" with Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric.

Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 film, I Want You Back.

Gertz has been active in the industry for decades. However, her fortune doesn't come from the film industry.

Source of her fortune

According to reports Gertz' major fortune comes from her marriage to billionaire businessman husband Tony Ressler. In 1989, Gertz married to Ressler. Gerts and Ressler together have a number of business investments across the board. Gertz and Ressler are the co-owners of the Milwaukee Brewers of Major League Baseball, along with the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), along with a dozen other small and big businesses, which contribute to to her immense wealth. 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaWho is world’s richest actress, richer than Taylor Swift? Where does she earn her wealth from?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.