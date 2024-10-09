Who is world’s richest actress, richer than Taylor Swift? Where does she earn her wealth from?

Guess who is the richest actor on this planet? Many popular names will come to your mind. Is it Tyler Perry? No. Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts. No.

You will be surprised to know that the richest actor on this planet is a female actor with no hit film in her career and she has been pretty inactive in the industry of late. And, she has so much wealth that even the combined wealth of the world’s richest male actor Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion), with some of the famous Hollywood female actors, such as Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Selena Gomez ($1.3 billion) and Madonna ($.850 million) cannot surpass her.

Jami Gertz—world's richest actress With a net worth of $8 billion (as per Hurun Rich List), Hollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur Jami Gertz is the richest actor on this planet. Born in 1965, Gertz started her showbiz career as a child actor. After appearing in small roles on TV, she made her film debut with Endless Love in 1981. She starred in 1980s sitcom Square Pegs, and gained prominence for playing Robert Downey Jr's friend in 1987 film Less than Zero. The same year, she had her most prominent role in vampire drama The Lost Boys.

She also starred in the ABC series "The Neighbors," and in the Jeff Garlan's feature "Dealin' with Idiots." Gertz appeared on ABC's Emmy Award-winning comedy "Modern Family" and the hit cable series "Entourage," opposite Jeremy Piven. She starred with Piven again in Scott Marshall's "Keeping Up With the Steins," as well as Gary Marshall, Darryl Hannah and Doris Roberts.

In 2002, Gertz received an Emmy nomination for her role on the critically acclaimed television series "Ally McBeal," where she guest starred in a four-episode arc. She is also widely recognized for her role as a sex therapist in "Twister" opposite Bill Paxton, and for her roles with Dylan McDermott in the romantic comedy "Jersey Girl," in "Less Than Zero" (based on the best selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis) with James Spader and Robert Downey, Jr., and in "The Lost Boys" with Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric.

Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 film, I Want You Back.

Gertz has been active in the industry for decades. However, her fortune doesn't come from the film industry.