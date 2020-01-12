The reason why companies like Amazon, Netflix and others lost such an eye watering amount was because the users were sharing passwords. (Mint)
The reason why companies like Amazon, Netflix and others lost such an eye watering amount was because the users were sharing passwords. (Mint)

Whopping amount online streaming industry lost in 2019 and why

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2020, 07:53 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

  • The report went on to add that people in the age bracket of 13-24 shared their credentials rather liberally
  • At present the industry seems to have rather forgiving view of the whole thing but that is not likely to be the same forever


You will have to go a long way to find someone who doesn’t use online streaming services, in fact most of us will most certainly know people who have subscribed to many as opposed to one.

The industry, despite being on the up and up and up, though lost about $9.1 billion in revenues in 2019 and the figure is expected to go up to $12.5 million in 2024 according to a report.

The reason why companies like Amazon, Netflix and others lost such an eye watering amount was because the users were sharing passwords with their near and dear ones. 31% of all subscribers shared their passwords with their friends and family, according to the report.

The report went on to add that people in the age bracket of 13-24 shared their credentials rather liberally with nearly 64% of the demographic obliging to the requests. People over 35 were rather cautious with their approach and only 16% shared the information.

At present the industry seems to have rather forgiving view of the whole thing but that is not likely to be the same forever.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (AP)

Traders to stage protests as Amazon’s Bezos is expected to visit India

3 min read . 08:26 PM IST
Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and founder and chairman of the board Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed the final details of their streaming service Quibi (Bloomberg)

Netflix's latest competitor to stream only short videos

2 min read . 09 Jan 2020
The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday set a new global benchmark with 8.26 million concurrent viewers logging onto Hotstar. Photo: AP

Hotstar sets new benchmark with IPL online streaming record

3 min read . 24 May 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue