Why Aamir Khan is skipping streaming services to release his film on YouTube
Summary
Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par will premiere on YouTube on 1 August, skipping traditional streaming routes. It will be available for rent in India and 38 international markets, with plans for a satellite TV release in six to eight months.
New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan will premiere his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, which released in theatres in June, on YouTube starting 1 August.
