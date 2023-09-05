Why Arijit Singh is king of Bollywood playback

The decision of selecting the right song for a particular singer is a collaborative effort between the producer and the music composer, while the music company also contributes a little to the conversation, said Kumar Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries Ltd. “Undoubtedly, there’s a general inclination among producers to have Arijit lend his voice to at least a couple of tracks in each film, because of his popularity. Given the immense fan following he enjoys, there’s a reduced struggle for both the producer and the company in this regard," he added.