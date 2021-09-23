Why B-town is back at the drawing board

Reliance group’s chief executive officer, Shibasish Sarkar who has had a stressful couple of months, is confident that the big-ticket releases—although delayed by two years—will retain their appeal. But iron-clad certainty is no longer a given in Bollywood circles. The taste, preferences, and viewing pattern of India’s movie audience have all changed massively. “By and large, producers and studios have learnt to be cautious in these two years… because, if you think about it, there really is no benchmark for what the box office or any other stream of revenue will be like in a post-pandemic world," Sarkar said. While there have been a few south Indian and Punjabi films that have seen success after the second covid wave in the spring of 2021, no Hindi film has tested the waters so far, Sarkar added.