Why B-town is poised for big change

The question of whether people will come back to the theatres has already been answered, said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer (CEO)-PVR Pictures and chief of strategy at PVR Ltd, who is, however, quick to point to the positive reception for South Indian offerings such as Master, Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena this year. “People will come as long as there are new choices. As cinemas, we need to focus on communicating, especially to the first batch that comes in, that we’re ready with all (the) safety and hygiene protocols. We need to make the right kind of marketing noise, for which producers should also join in," Gianchandani added.