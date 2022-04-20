Why BeReal, a social-media app with no photo filters, is attracting Gen Z

After receiving an alert to “BeReal," users have two minutes to snap a photo. If they’re too busy or in a place they shouldn’t be taking selfies—such as the bathroom—BeReal allows users to post outside of that time frame, with a catch: The app tells their friends the photo is late and shows precisely how late they are. That has caused people to snap photos while in class and on the road, but many times, BeReal ends up with images of the photographer looking down at their feet.