Bollywood’s retro boom sparks bitter copyright battles

Bollywood studios and music labels often tap into the nostalgia and lasting appeal of popular hit film songs to create buzz and market upcoming releases, but acquiring the rights to these favourite tracks can prove to be a complex and daunting challenge.
This is because old music is rarely a one-owner asset. A producer may acquire rights from a music label, but that may only cover the sound recording. Rights over lyrics, composition, film, remakes, adaptations and promotional use are frequently dispersed across multiple stakeholders, requiring separate clearances.
The ongoing legal battle between Vashu Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment and director David Dhawan and Tips Industries over the recreation rights to old songs of the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 is a case in point. The track Chunnari Chunnari was recreated for the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which released in theatres this weekend. Pooja Entertainment has filed a ₹400-crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the song was recreated without permission. Tips has denied the allegations.