Bollywood’s retro boom sparks bitter copyright battles

Lata Jha
5 min read7 Jun 2026, 03:33 PM IST
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The dispute over song 'Chunnari Chunnari' and earlier disagreements involving 'Tirchhi Topiwale' have brought long-standing rights ambiguities into the spotlight.
Summary
Bollywood's reliance on old film songs for marketing faces legal challenges due to fragmented copyright ownership. Recent disputes highlight the complexities of rights acquisition, prompting a re-evaluation of legacy contracts and increased caution among producers and music labels.

Bollywood studios and music labels often tap into the nostalgia and lasting appeal of popular hit film songs to create buzz and market upcoming releases, but acquiring the rights to these favourite tracks can prove to be a complex and daunting challenge.

This is because old music is rarely a one-owner asset. A producer may acquire rights from a music label, but that may only cover the sound recording. Rights over lyrics, composition, film, remakes, adaptations and promotional use are frequently dispersed across multiple stakeholders, requiring separate clearances.

The ongoing legal battle between Vashu Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment and director David Dhawan and Tips Industries over the recreation rights to old songs of the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 is a case in point. The track Chunnari Chunnari was recreated for the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which released in theatres this weekend. Pooja Entertainment has filed a 400-crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the song was recreated without permission. Tips has denied the allegations.

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Earlier, Trimurti Films and the makers of Dhurandhar 2 were at the centre of a similar dispute as the former claimed ownership of the song Tirchhi Topiwale, a track from the 1989 film Tridev, alleging that the makers used it in the new film, or a substantially similar version of it, without obtaining required permissions. Industry experts point out that in older Bollywood catalogues, paperwork is often scattered and digital usage was never clearly imagined. So, the real question in such cases is not whether rights were taken, but whether appropriate rights were secured from the correct party for the correct use.

Ownership confusion

“The core issue pertains to the fragmentation of copyright ownership in older Indian film music. For a song like Tirchhi Topiwale, rights may be split between the producer (Trimurti Films), the music label (Super Cassettes/T-Series), and individual lyricists and composers,” said Chirag Gupta, associate partner at law firm Alpha Partners. This split-rights problem is common with pre-1990s Bollywood content, where rights were not always comprehensively assigned in writing, and the distinction between a sound recording licence and a composition licence was rarely documented.

The real failure is structural, according to Avadhi Joshi, co-founder of Minara Legal. The Indian music industry has monetised pre-2000 catalogues for recreations and OTT platforms for two decades without ever verifying whether the original rights assignments actually permit such use.

Dhurandhar is where that bill comes due.

“This case puts the industry in a lose-lose situation. If the court holds that broadly-worded 1980s assignments cover synchronisation in new films, original producers who signed similar deals with major labels have permanently surrendered catalogue control, without a rupee of additional compensation,” Joshi said. On the other hand, if it rules such assignments were format-limited, the licensing model that underpins hundreds of recreations and OTT deals collapses. Either outcome destroys the comfortable ambiguity the industry has been living off.

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In a press meet late last month, Bhagnani had emphasized that the issue extends beyond one film or song, and described it as a larger fight for producers across the industry who lose long-term ownership and royalty benefits despite investing their lives and finances into films.

To be sure, the industry for years functioned on commercial assumptions rather than strict contractual scrutiny. But now, with older songs becoming major monetisable assets again, original producers and rights holders are revisiting the scope of legacy contracts far more aggressively.

Anushkaa Arora, principal and founder, ABA Law Office, said such legal disputes may trigger an extensive re-evaluation of archival contracts executed in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Many of these agreements may not have clearly addressed remix rights, adaptation rights, OTT exploitation, AI-assisted recreation, digital sampling or short-form content usage. “Second, music labels and film producers may become far more cautious before using retro tracks in films, web series or advertisements. This could increase transaction costs because parties may now insist on layered clearances involving sound recording rights, literary and lyrical rights, publishing rights, synchronisation rights, moral rights and adaptation permissions,” Arora added.

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Rohith Sobti, curator and co-founder, The Shakti Collective, an artiste-first cultural house building a structured ecosystem for music, storytelling, and cultural intellectual property (IP), said moving forward, digital platforms, studios, and production houses are going to be incredibly cautious before investing millions into content that relies on legacy tracks. “This case is a massive wake-up call that will trigger a heavy phase of forensic due diligence across the industry. We will see a tightening of indemnity clauses, where music labels will be forced to strictly guarantee that they possess 360 degree rights, including synchronization, adaptation, and multi format distribution, before licensing catalog tracks,” Sobti added.

Such copyright disputes can be avoided if music clearance is treated like legal due diligence, not routine paperwork, Rahul Hingmire, managing partner, Vis Legis Law Practice, said. Before using an old song, producers should check who owns the sound recording, lyrics, composition, film rights, remake rights, adaptation rights and digital rights. The licence must clearly mention whether the song is being sampled, recreated, remixed, promoted or globally streamed.

“Going forward, the Indian entertainment industry may require more standardized licensing frameworks specifically dealing with recreated music, interpolations and sampled works. Stronger indemnity protections, moral rights clearances, royalty-sharing mechanisms and pre-release legal vetting are likely to become standard industry practice as Bollywood increasingly operates within a far more rights-driven and digitally monetized ecosystem,” said Abhinay Sharma, managing partner, ASL Partners.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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