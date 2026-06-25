Mint Explainer: Why did PocketFM shut PocketTV even though microdrama is booming?

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 08:40 PM IST
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Launched in March last year, Pocket TV ran for just four months before the company halted new content production.
Summary
While global tech giants and local rivals race to claim a booming multi-billion-dollar market, India's biggest audio platform is doing the exact opposite. Mint explains why.

At a time when venture capitalists are aggressively backing short-form microdramas as consumer tech's next frontier, audio storytelling platform Pocket FM is swimming against the tide. The company has quietly shut down its own vertical video and microdrama experiment, Pocket TV.

The move appears highly counterintuitive, given the massive funding flowing into the vertical video space. Mint breaks down why Pocket FM walked away from a booming market, where it is shifting its resources, and what it means for the company's future.

Why has Pocket FM shut down Pocket TV even as VCs are pouring money into microdrama?

Pocket TV was Pocket FM's microdrama vertical, featuring short-form vertical videos. Its shutdown was first reported by The Economic Times.

According to a company spokesperson, the vertical was merely a beta project. “We have multiple beta projects running at a given time, and this was one of them," the spokesperson said. "This was a project we didn't want to invest in, not because it wasn't making money, but because we just didn't want to.”

Also Read | Breaking borders: Non-diaspora audiences are getting hooked to Indian content

Launched in March last year, Pocket TV ran for just four months before the company halted new content production. Pocket FM said all employees assigned to the vertical have since been reassigned to other internal projects. No layoffs occurred, as the company plans to increase its focus on its core audio and AI content.

Why is the move making news?

Venture capital firms are aggressively investing in the micro-drama sector. This interest is primarily driven by addictive, cliff-hanger storytelling, microtransaction-based monetization, and lower production costs enabled by artificial intelligence.

In its March report, gaming and interactive media VC firm Lumikai found that the micro-drama market crossed $300 million in 2025, racking up 450 million downloads and 100 million monthly active users. Lumikai estimates the segment could reach $4.5 billion by 2030.

Given this explosive growth, major competitors are doubling down on the space. Pocket FM's rival, Kuku FM, which is backed by Google, 3one4 Capital, Krafton India and others, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise between 2,500 crore and 3,500 crore.

Other startups operating in this segment include Mohalla Tech's Moj, Eloelo's Story TV, and Dashverse. Large media players are also entering the fray, with Amazon, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., and Jio Hotstar launching their own micro-drama platforms: Fatafat, ZEE5 and Tadka, respectively.

Pocket FM’s exit directly counters this industry rush. When asked about the decision, the company spokesperson said: “We are not here fighting for space with people; that's not the point. Nobody is looking at how the audio business is booming. We think there's much larger potential for audio than what exists. We want to focus our energies on that, rather than something new.”

Also Read | Spotify to Pocket FM: How audio apps are staying afloat with flexible pricing

What's next for Pocket FM?

In April, chief executive Rohan Nayak announced on LinkedIn that the company had crossed $400 million in annual recurring revenue, with an Ebitda margin of about 5%. Much of this growth has been driven by the use of AI in its workflows — not just to generate content, but also to translate into different languages, he added.

Last year, Pocket FM's chief technology officer Prateek Dixit told Mint it was working on creating its own large language models to use for content generation. In January this year, the company hired Vasu Sharma as their head of AI. He previously worked as a scientist at Meta's Facebook AI Research department.

“AI budgets have gone up significantly. Three years ago, the generative AI department was treated as R&D. Today there are nearly 300 people who work on creating content at the company (using AI),” said an employee, who declined to be named.

Also Read | Podcast market to hit $4.5 bn as Gen Z ditches short-form clips: report

While Pocket TV was entirely live action, Pocket FM has consistently used generative AI tools, both those developed in-house and third-party tools, to create content. “Is there an AI video product coming? Maybe. But right now, we're not in a position to announce anything,” said the Pocket FM spokesperson.

The company recently launched audiobooks to the platform, and said it has been performing surprisingly well. However, that too is a beta project and Pocket FM will take a call whether to scale it or not depending on how it performs.

About the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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