Why Facebook and Google are fighting publishers over paying for news
- A showdown in Australia is being watched as a test case for the rest of the world
Facebook Inc. on Tuesday agreed to restore news to its platform in Australia, following a five-day blackout that came amid a standoff with the country’s government over a proposal that would force tech companies to pay news publishers for content.
The current showdown, which also involves Alphabet Inc.’s Google, represents the boiling over of a long-simmering question around the world: Should big tech platforms have to pay publishers for the news articles that populate their sites?
