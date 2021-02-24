Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Why Facebook and Google are fighting publishers over paying for news
AP Photo

Why Facebook and Google are fighting publishers over paying for news

5 min read . 01:51 PM IST Keach Hagey, The Wall Street Journal

  • A showdown in Australia is being watched as a test case for the rest of the world

Facebook Inc. on Tuesday agreed to restore news to its platform in Australia, following a five-day blackout that came amid a standoff with the country’s government over a proposal that would force tech companies to pay news publishers for content.

The current showdown, which also involves Alphabet Inc.’s Google, represents the boiling over of a long-simmering question around the world: Should big tech platforms have to pay publishers for the news articles that populate their sites?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.