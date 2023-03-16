Why half of India’s screens draw a blank

Why half of India’s screens draw a blank10 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
- Multiplexes are expanding only in certain markets. Elsewhere, viewers are losing out on a film-going experience
- India’s movie screen expansion is lopsided. It is deeply slanted towards the NCR, parts of Maharashtra, and cities like Bengaluru that have a tradition of multilingual viewing
NEW DELHI : In February 2020, just weeks before the covid lockdown kicked in, a Hindi horror film, Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was released. Starring Vicky Kaushal, who had become an overnight sensation after his blockbuster war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot wasn’t exactly the confetti-sprinkling song-and-dance spectacle Johar is known for. But propelled by Kaushal’s rising fan base and a fairly upbeat period in the movie business, theatres were hoping to gain traction from the film.
