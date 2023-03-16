Why half of India’s screens draw a blank

NEW DELHI : In February 2020, just weeks before the covid lockdown kicked in, a Hindi horror film, Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was released. Starring Vicky Kaushal, who had become an overnight sensation after his blockbuster war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot wasn’t exactly the confetti-sprinkling song-and-dance spectacle Johar is known for. But propelled by Kaushal’s rising fan base and a fairly upbeat period in the movie business, theatres were hoping to gain traction from the film.

Yet, Bhoot, coming off a niche marketing campaign and a limited release plan, managed to showcase in only around 1,650 screens across the country — a small percentage when even an average Hindi film makes it to at least 2,000-2,500 screens.

Single-screen owners in several small towns lamented that the film let go of an audience base that Kaushal had recently garnered in tier-2 and 3 markets. Distributors, on the other hand, argued that it just wasn’t viable to spend on marketing and publicity to take the film to areas with so few theatres that even basic costs couldn’t be recovered. It’s another matter that the film, billed as the first instalment to a multi-part horror franchise, had such a dismal run that it never managed a sequel.

Bhoot though points to a growing trend in the Indian film exhibition business: mid-scale, tightly budgeted Hindi movies are banking more on a niche release plan, which completely shuns under-screened markets in the country and instead focuses aggressively on territories where print and publicity costs can at least be redeemed.

As a result, such films remain largely unseen by sizeable sections of the audience, at least in cinemas. And this has much to do with India’s lopsided movie screen expansion, which is deeply slanted towards states like Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region), parts of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, and cities like Bengaluru that have a tradition of multilingual viewing.

States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and the northeast remain relatively screen dark, squeezing returns on films that do get there and depriving their viewers completely of the rest. Either way, no one’s a winner — theatre owners, distributors or the audience.

Moreover, India’s movie screen count has always been dismal. According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment report 2019, there are 125 screens per million of population in the US, 60 in the UK and a mere 8 in India. As far as individual states go, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh saw a 1% increase in total number of screens the same year, while others like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh saw a dip of 15%, 2% and 4%, respectively.

While economics, lack of incentives and disconnect of the audiences from content are driving this skew in movie consumption, another major factor is expensive real estate.

Realty bites

Cinema operators across the country agree that real estate prices have skyrocketed even in India’s smallest towns and are the biggest hindrance in building malls, which is where most major multiplexes would like to house their properties.

“The multiplex expansion in India coincided with the growth of malls since the early 2000s. In cities that had better infrastructure, policies, tax incentives and consumer appetite, the growth of malls and therefore multiplexes within them started rapidly. But we now see a saturation of multiplexes in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and so on," says Gautam Jain, partner at media consulting firm Ormax.

Also, due to the higher ticket prices in these halls, more films were made targeting the multiplex audience in big cities. As the content was unrelatable, these films sank in the tier-II cities and smaller towns, signifying fewer opportunities for even existing theatres in these markets. This explains the sluggish growth of the theatrical business and multiplexes in the markets, adds Jain.

The pandemic only worsened the situation. A report by Ormax shows the theatre-going audience in India shrunk by over 16 % and the dip was a more pronounced 21.5% for the Hindi film audience, comparing pre-and post-pandemic figures.

Unviable movie halls have been shutting down in small-town India. But as the box office finally returns to life, it’s likely that some will be taken over or get converted to multiplexes.

The merger of two leading multiplex chains, PVR and Inox, may help boost the growth of multiplexes in India, points out Jain. “Due to the presence of bigger cities with a more favourable economic situation, some states leapfrogged in the multiplex journey. In states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and others, cinemas also gained from tax holidays and other similar benefits," says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Ltd.

While the merger may see the two companies eye smaller towns, real estate remains a challenge. A fact admitted by Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Ltd, in a recent interview with Mint: “The strategy is to only go to catchments where there is a propensity among people to go and watch movies. And where there is a reputed developer who’s making a destination mall of a certain quality that will stand the test of time."

Stuck in a mall

However, some in the industry feel that the multiplex-in-a-mall model may not work everywhere.

“Existing malls are not doing well in the first place, making newer players wary," says Vishek Chauhan, an independent Bihar-based exhibitor, adding that the mall concept worked best in a pre-internet era and is not as viable in today’s age of online shopping. Yet, theatre owners are fixated on the idea of a cinema residing within a mall, not realizing that proper seating, screen projection, air conditioning and sound are the plus factors and not mall premises.

“Cinemas should be decoupled from malls. They aren’t really gaining anything by being in one anyway and it doesn’t make sense to pay such steep rents. Earlier, movie-viewing used to be an impulsive activity (where you could decide to walk into one if you were already hanging out at a mall, for instance) but now it’s a high involvement product (people track trailers and the conversation around a film before deciding on watching it)," explains Chauhan.

South is the outlier

The south of India, though, is a different beast altogether. While multiplex penetration remains relatively low, the market is dominated by single screens that have been operational in central parts of the city for years, offering easy and cheap access to movies. According to the Ficci-EY report, 47% of all screens in the country are in the five southern states, while much of the Hindi heartland and the northeast go woefully short of cinema halls.

Amit Sharma, chief executive officer at Miraj Cinemas, agrees. “We, as a multiplex operator, travel to those parts of the country where supply of real estate is coming from. But in these regions (where there is a paucity of movie screens), real-estate supply is absolutely thin and it becomes a major hurdle in opening properties there. Secondly, in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, movie consumption is dominated by Hindi. It is the only content that works, other than dubbed versions of English films, which are on a limited scale," says Sharma.

On the other hand, in cities like Bengaluru, people throng to watch films in all four southern languages, besides Hindi and English and, occasionally, even foreign language cinema. Other metros such as Delhi and parts of Maharashtra also have people consuming movies in various regional languages.

Inadequate content

A lot of theatre owners argue that the mushrooming and growth of screens is driven by the quality of movie content available to them. While southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana churn out multiple mass-market commercial entertainers every month, ensuring enough business for theatres even in the smallest towns, it sn’t so in many northern states. There just aren’t enough cinema relevant to those demographics and cinemas. Universally appealing films featuring the likes of Salman Khan, or the dubbed versions of an RRR or KGF: Chapter 2 take up only a couple of weeks every year, leaving theatres mostly bereft of content otherwise.

On the other hand, until the pandemic, the rise of urban, multiplex cinema targeted at educated Indians meant that films like Gully Boy, Andhadhun, Bala and Raazi, thrived. While these brought high returns in metros and premium multiplexes, cinema owners in tier-2 cities say there was no audience for them in their markets.

“Most films are not garnering the numbers they should. Four to five films doing well theatrically is not very encouraging," says Ashish Kanakia, chief executive officer, MovieMax, adding that in the past few years, exhibitors have been facing challenges with content doing well only occasionally in the annual release calendar.

Big vs small

As a result of this lopsided screen expansion, in a movie-crazy country like India, 60% of all box-office collection comes from just two cities — Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. This has much to do with the over-penetration of multiplexes in specific markets coupled with Bollywood’s obsession to release in as many movie halls as possible, simultaneously. When the same film is playing in four different properties on the same street, it reduces opportunities for smaller players to maximize their businesses.

For instance, take the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Released in about 4,000 screens across India, the film earned ₹239.68 crore in domestic box-office collections in 2018. But break the math and the skew is quite blatant: 80% of the action film’s earnings came only from the top 500 screens and 15% from another 500 screens, implying that nearly 3,000 screens contributed only 5% of the total box-office collection.

In other words, the theatre business is pure sweat for the small players. The business involves huge investment, says Kanakia, and to recover that cost through tickets and F&B (food and beverages), especially in smaller towns where rates can’t be kept high, is challenging.

Pricing can also be an issue when big studios and distributors insist on minimum rates in case of ‘tentpole’ films—big budget, eagerly awaited films. It’s a catch-22 situation. “Either you have too many theatres within a 5-km range in certain areas, or you don’t have theatres at all. In a big city, the infrastructure cost and rents are a challenge. In a smaller town, where population is less, if two properties open, both start eating into each other’s business. The operation cost takes years to recover in some cases," he points out.

Single screens have one slight edge over multiplexes in that they often own the land and do not have to pay rent. But there are other costs. Annual maintenance charges, even in small towns, including electricity, staff salaries, maintenance and license renewals can be around ₹1.5 crore, for both single screens and multiplexes. Also, ticket rates are lower, on par with the paying propensity of the population. This is a challenge especially when it comes to premium Hollywood films whose studio producers insist on high rates.

Riding on hope

But winds of change may be blowing, feels Sanjeev Kumar Bijli of PVR. “With the advent of GST, a homogenous tax structure will lead to a steady growth of multiplexes across the country, the bulk of which is likely to come from states with a low density of cinema screens," he says.

As for the northeast, where movie consumption is generally low, cities like Guwahati are now witnessing operation of major multiplex players, says Sharma of Miraj.

His company itself is making an aggressive push to open in virgin territories. Sharma says Miraj opened a cinema in Ranchi in January and is looking at opening one in Jamshedpur (both in Jharkhand), besides Patna and Bhagalpur (in Bihar). In Odisha, it is eyeing Sambalpur, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The firm already has two cinemas in Chhattisgarh (Bhilai and Raipur) and will be opening one each in Jabalpur and Bilaspur.

The hope is, as the box office sees light, so will screens in small-town India.