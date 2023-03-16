Why half of India’s screens draw a blank

A lot of theatre owners argue that the mushrooming and growth of screens is driven by the quality of movie content available to them. While southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana churn out multiple mass-market commercial entertainers every month, ensuring enough business for theatres even in the smallest towns, it sn’t so in many northern states. There just aren’t enough cinema relevant to those demographics and cinemas. Universally appealing films featuring the likes of Salman Khan, or the dubbed versions of an RRR or KGF: Chapter 2 take up only a couple of weeks every year, leaving theatres mostly bereft of content otherwise.