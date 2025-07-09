Why Hindi TV is failing to create iconic new characters
Summary
Most new Hindi GEC protagonists are flopping fast as stale writing, weak relatability and digital fatigue plague TV storytelling.
Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) are struggling to strike a chord with viewers, as new protagonists in fiction shows fail to create any meaningful connect, resulting in low viewership and often, quick takedown from air.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story