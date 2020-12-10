Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Why Hollywood studios’ romance for Bollywood has prematurely soured
A sound recording session for a Disney production. The studio has decided to shut down an Indian film subsidiary for the second time, signalling the increasing disillusionment among Hollywood studios with the Bollywood business model.

Why Hollywood studios’ romance for Bollywood has prematurely soured

10 min read . 11:07 PM IST Lata Jha

  • A decade since their entry into India, foreign studios are turning cautious. What’s the upshot for the movie-goer?
  • The success of OTT players like Netflix and Amazon, which own the IP to all their original shows, has now forced a rethink. The Indian movie landscape could be in for some profound shifts

NEW DELHI : Sometime in early August, a bunch of employees at Fox Star Studios, the Indian film production unit owned by US media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney, received a call. Without mincing words, they were told that their services would no longer be required.

On many counts, 2020 has been a tough year for the movie business. Disney itself is expected to lay off about 32,000 employees across its theme parks, experiences and other businesses by the first half of FY2021. But the Fox Star employees were being asked to go not because Disney couldn’t afford to retain them in a difficult year. The retrenchment call was the culmination of a broader business pivot.

