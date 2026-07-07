Why Hollywood tentpole films lead the business of premium screens in India

Large, premium-format screens, such as Imax and 4DX, continue to see the majority of their business from tentpole Hollywood films rather than local titles in India. With Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey selling tickets for as much as ₹3,000 as part of advance bookings for its mid-July release in certain Imax properties, trade experts say these formats are built for scale and spectacle, and high-budget Hollywood films guarantee the same.
Though The Odyssey has not been released, advance booking data and reports suggest the film has sold around 1.5 lakh tickets at last count.
Imax is a screen format that is licensed to theatre owners like PVR Inox in India.
This not only justifies high ticket pricing but also ensures the premium screens remain Hollywood-first despite their growing presence across the country. Local films that account for less than 10% of overall business are still seen as incremental to the fortunes of these properties, not critical, especially since most Indian movies aren’t even shot in formats like Imax and are only converted to the format for viewing.