Indian filmmakers double down on mega-budget spectacles despite box office volatility

“But when films offer spectacle and scale that cannot be replicated at home, audiences do turn up in big numbers,” television producer and director Nivedita Basu said. “We have seen that with films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar, which have been massive successes. It clearly shows that strong storytelling today needs to be backed by big visuals and scale to bring audiences into theatres. When cinema becomes an event experience, people are willing to step out and watch it on the big screen.”