Filmmakers are planning mega-budget big-screen spectacles across languages in the coming months despite a relatively volatile box office and uncertain business environment.
Indian filmmakers double down on mega-budget spectacles despite box office volatility
SummaryFilmmakers are investing in large-scale projects like Ramayana and Varanasi, aiming for global audiences despite box office uncertainties. Successful storytelling, visual spectacle, and multiple revenue streams are critical, though recent failures highlight the risks involved.
Filmmakers are planning mega-budget big-screen spectacles across languages in the coming months despite a relatively volatile box office and uncertain business environment.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More