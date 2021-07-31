Why is Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over her own movie ‘Black Widow’?

Ms. Johansson said in the suit that her agreement with Disney’s Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release. Ms. Johansson’s representatives reached out to Marvel before the pandemic in 2019, seeking assurance that “Black Widow" would have a theatrical-only release, according to the complaint. Her total salary for the project was based in large part on the box-office performance of the film, according to the lawsuit. It adds that Disney intentionally made the move to prevent the actress from “realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}