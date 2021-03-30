Why more streaming platforms may enter film production

“Movies and cricket are the biggest needle movers in India, which is a market that all foreign studios and investors deem lucrative," said a senior executive at a streaming platform who isn’t authorized to speak to the media. Platforms such as Netflix and Amazon have already been following the film production model in some sense, the person said, since they tie up with individual producers such as Excel Entertainment or Dharma Productions who may pitch scripts or concepts to their creative team. All they have to do now is become more hands-on with production instead of outsourcing it.