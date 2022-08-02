Why Netflix wants to sell ad-loaded plans

The fundamental challenge for Netflix is to retain existing subscribers even as it expands its customer base. To retain customers, it has to constantly provide high-quality original content. It spent about $17 billion on content in 2021, a year-on-growth of 44%. It has helped. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently acknowledged that the firm might have lost even more subscribers if it had not been for its popular series 'Stranger Things'. As it expanded internationally, it has also been spending on domestic content, which has helped to bring in more audiences.