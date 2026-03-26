India's regional films are travelling further than ever, but getting audiences into theatres back home is still not easy. Despite massive critical acclaim, including awards and recognition in the international festival circuit and mainstream backing by Bollywood names, films in niche regional languages often struggle to find theatrical showcasing and footfalls in India.
Big wins, small runs: The paradox of niche regional films
SummaryDespite critical acclaim, India's niche regional films struggle at the box-office. Manipuri film Boong, despite winning a BAFTA, earned only ₹1 crore upon re-release, highlighting the challenges faced by such films in competing for screen space amid mainstream Bollywood productions.
India's regional films are travelling further than ever, but getting audiences into theatres back home is still not easy. Despite massive critical acclaim, including awards and recognition in the international festival circuit and mainstream backing by Bollywood names, films in niche regional languages often struggle to find theatrical showcasing and footfalls in India.
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