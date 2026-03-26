Big wins, small runs: The paradox of niche regional films

Boong, a Manipuri film that became the first Indian movie to win in the Best Children’s and Family Film category at the BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) recently, was re-released in cinemas earlier this month after its win but it found few takers. It made only around ₹1 crore, mirroring the struggle of films like All We Imagine as Light (filmed in Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi) earlier, that was nominated for the Palme d'Or and won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.