Why OTT and TV are teaming up to share shows
Lata Jha 4 min read 29 Sept 2025, 02:30 pm IST
As subscriptions plateau and content costs rise, TV and OTT platforms are trading exclusivity for reach, extending shows across screens to maximize revenue and cultural impact.
With exclusivity no longer the golden rule, television channels and streaming platforms are syndicating content freely across networks. The latest example: Amazon’s free streaming service MX Player has tied up with Sony Entertainment Television (SET) for its reality series Rise and Fall. Episodes will air on SET the same day as the OTT release.
