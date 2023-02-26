Will AI kill the radio star?

The channels on your AM and FM dials are in far worse shape, but they have survived both MTV and services such as Spotify. Whether it is musicians or talking heads like Joe Rogan, Howard Stern or, for the more cerebral, Ira Glass of NPR, yesterday’s radio stars have mostly become streaming and podcast stars. Even that business is struggling to control costs. Radio today features lots of local talk, sports, weather and traffic. Could its days now truly be numbered with the incredible advancements in artificial intelligence?