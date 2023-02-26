Will AI kill the radio star?
Local stations are clinging to life, but now artificial intelligence could pose a threat—or not
Video didn’t kill the radio star—it just wounded him. Will new technology finish the job?
MTV launched its service in 1981 with The Buggles’ prophetic hit. Young people were soon glued to the cable sensation as VHF dials gathered dust, hastening the decline of over-the-air TV. More than 40 years later, video streamers such as Netflix are now choking cable to death with penetration soon expected to drop below half of U.S. households.
The channels on your AM and FM dials are in far worse shape, but they have survived both MTV and services such as Spotify. Whether it is musicians or talking heads like Joe Rogan, Howard Stern or, for the more cerebral, Ira Glass of NPR, yesterday’s radio stars have mostly become streaming and podcast stars. Even that business is struggling to control costs. Radio today features lots of local talk, sports, weather and traffic. Could its days now truly be numbered with the incredible advancements in artificial intelligence?
A company called Futuri is launching a service called RadioGPT that will combine GPT-3 technology with AI voices to mine local online content. Why listen to a bot? Futuri’s response: “Why not? Today, hundreds of millions of people interact with AI-powered chatbots."
They mostly do so now because companies are too stingy to have a human deal with queries. Recent AI advancements are intriguing, but if AI radio hosts are even a bit like those bots then this idea may not be quite ready for prime time.