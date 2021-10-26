Will Bollywood's bet on films with whopping budgets pay off?

NEW DELHI : Battered by the pandemic, the Hindi film industry is betting on movies with massive budgets to draw audiences to theatres, though trade experts are unsure if they will recoup their investments under the changed circumstances.

A version of the Ramayana is being planned with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor for ₹750 crore. At least three upcoming films with Baahubali star Prabhas will cost more than ₹400 crore each as will Karan Johar’s superhero flick Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Film trade analysts said that while spectacles may be needed to draw audiences to theatres in the coming months, some of these investments may be hard to recover in view of dwindled screen count, higher multiplex revenue share, entertainment tax and also the fact that OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms have rationalized their film acquisition budgets.

“A lot of these figures are not commercially viable when you consider factors such as entertainment tax or the kind of rentals that theatres have to pay," said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. Back of the envelope calculations suggest that to recover budgets of ₹750 crore, a film would have to gross at least ₹450 crore- ₹500 crore in cinemas alone, Pillai said, which is next to impossible. After deducting entertainment tax and the share of multiplexes, only about half of it, or ₹200 crore- ₹250 crore, would come back to the producers. Theatres, on the other hand, will continue to demand their weekly shares, especially given the hardship of the past two years. “Right budgets are the key to success," Pillai added.

The highest grossing Indian film of all time Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, too, has made a little over ₹500 crore in the domestic market. While additional earnings came from overseas territories, much of those had to be split with distribution partners there.

While actors such as Prabhas are being touted as pan-India stars with their upcoming films being dubbed in multiple languages and being shot at lavish scales with visual effects, a film producer pointed out that the actor’s last film Saaho, had only netted around ₹148 crore after spending ₹325 crore on production, despite his popularity post Baahubali. “In the near future, you can’t even expect theatricals to contribute more than 30% of overall revenues given how audiences will slowly trickle back to cinemas and the limited screen count," the person said.

Additionally, streaming services have not seen the kind of returns they expected from big-ticket movies and have now decided to focus on commissioning web originals, the person said.

On the other hand, film finance consultant Sanjay Bhandari said a lot of producers are taking the risk to make these big-budget movies because of the assurance from distributors that audiences will flock to cinemas worldwide and they can be dubbed in multiple languages. “A lot of these films can look to recover their cost even before release," Bhandari said, referring to satellite TV, digital streaming and theatrical distribution rights that are sold months in advance. Plus, a lot of the talent, including lead stars, divide their fee into fixed and variable components, taking a portion upfront and the rest depending on the box office performance, helping the film finish on time.

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said the common perception now is that cinema is a dying industry but a lot of it can change with such films. “There is nothing more enticing than success. If these big films come and do well, it will encourage a lot of people to either enter the business or re-open the screens they had shut. There is a huge population to address in small towns and only the bigger films can bring these markets on board," Chauhan said referring to Hollywood films such as Avengers and Spider-Man franchise as the gold standard that have raised audience expectations back home.

