Will Bollywood's bet on films with whopping budgets pay off?

“A lot of these figures are not commercially viable when you consider factors such as entertainment tax or the kind of rentals that theatres have to pay," said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. Back of the envelope calculations suggest that to recover budgets of ₹750 crore, a film would have to gross at least ₹450 crore- ₹500 crore in cinemas alone, Pillai said, which is next to impossible. After deducting entertainment tax and the share of multiplexes, only about half of it, or ₹200 crore- ₹250 crore, would come back to the producers. Theatres, on the other hand, will continue to demand their weekly shares, especially given the hardship of the past two years. “Right budgets are the key to success," Pillai added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}