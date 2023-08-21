comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Will Gadar 2, Jailer break huge records set by Pathaan? Here's what box office numbers say
Back

Gadar 2 and Jailer continue their dominant spree in worldwide theaters with Sunny Deol's action-packed film crossing 390.20 crore in just 11 days since its release while Rajinikanth's Jailer earned 262.15 crore. Worldwide Gadar 2 has crossed the staggering 479.61 crores while Jailer has managed to enter the 500 crore club. The phenomenal success of both films is forcing fans to draw comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan.

At the India box office, Pathaan earned a massive 543.05 crore while globally the earnings of the action thriller went beyond 1,000 crore. Pathaan became one of the biggest films at the box office with fans calling it a massive comeback by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Week-wise collections

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has impressed since Day 1. The action-packed film carries a nostalgia on a different level with people thronging theaters to re-live the moments of Gadar- its 2001 prequel. At the end of the first week, Gadar 2's total earnings at the India box office was 284.63 crore as per sacnilk.com.

The earning spree of Gadar 2 was just starting as the videos of fans dancing in theaters came out filling excitement in viewers about the film. During the second week, the film maintained its hold over the box office and India box office collections stood at 390.20 crore.

At the current stage, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was much ahead of Gadar 2 as at the end of the first week, the India box office collection of Pathaan was staggering 378.15 crore as per Bollywood Hungama and at the end of Week 2, the box office collections jumped to 458.90 crore.

Jailer vs Pathaan: Week-wise collections

The popularity of Rajinikanth has been perpetual and the level of actions in Jailer doesn't reflect the growing age of the superstar. The multi-lingual film was released in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and is doing massively well in every part of the world.

The first week of Jailer at the Indian box office was phenomenal with Rajnikant fans visiting the theaters for a glimpse of the star. At the end of the first week, the total earnings of Jailer at the India box office stood at a staggering 235.85 crore. During the second week, the film continued to do well in global theaters but Indian collections fell and the final earnings at the end of Week 2 stood at 288.55 crore.

As stated earlier, Pathaan was ahead at the current stage with the India box office collection of Pathaan during the first week at 378.15 crore as per Bollywood Hungama, and at the end of Week 2, the box office collections jumped to 458.90 crore.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 07:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App