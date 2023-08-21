Will Gadar 2, Jailer break huge records set by Pathaan? Here's what box office numbers say2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The phenomenal success of Gadar 2 and Jailer is forcing fans to draw comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan
Gadar 2 and Jailer continue their dominant spree in worldwide theaters with Sunny Deol's action-packed film crossing ₹390.20 crore in just 11 days since its release while Rajinikanth's Jailer earned ₹262.15 crore. Worldwide Gadar 2 has crossed the staggering 479.61 crores while Jailer has managed to enter the ₹500 crore club. The phenomenal success of both films is forcing fans to draw comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan.