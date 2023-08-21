Gadar 2 and Jailer continue their dominant spree in worldwide theaters with Sunny Deol's action-packed film crossing ₹390.20 crore in just 11 days since its release while Rajinikanth's Jailer earned ₹262.15 crore. Worldwide Gadar 2 has crossed the staggering 479.61 crores while Jailer has managed to enter the ₹500 crore club. The phenomenal success of both films is forcing fans to draw comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan.

At the India box office, Pathaan earned a massive ₹543.05 crore while globally the earnings of the action thriller went beyond ₹1,000 crore. Pathaan became one of the biggest films at the box office with fans calling it a massive comeback by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Week-wise collections

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has impressed since Day 1. The action-packed film carries a nostalgia on a different level with people thronging theaters to re-live the moments of Gadar- its 2001 prequel. At the end of the first week, Gadar 2's total earnings at the India box office was ₹284.63 crore as per sacnilk.com.

The earning spree of Gadar 2 was just starting as the videos of fans dancing in theaters came out filling excitement in viewers about the film. During the second week, the film maintained its hold over the box office and India box office collections stood at ₹390.20 crore.

At the current stage, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was much ahead of Gadar 2 as at the end of the first week, the India box office collection of Pathaan was staggering ₹378.15 crore as per Bollywood Hungama and at the end of Week 2, the box office collections jumped to ₹458.90 crore.

Jailer vs Pathaan: Week-wise collections

The popularity of Rajinikanth has been perpetual and the level of actions in Jailer doesn't reflect the growing age of the superstar. The multi-lingual film was released in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and is doing massively well in every part of the world.

The first week of Jailer at the Indian box office was phenomenal with Rajnikant fans visiting the theaters for a glimpse of the star. At the end of the first week, the total earnings of Jailer at the India box office stood at a staggering ₹235.85 crore. During the second week, the film continued to do well in global theaters but Indian collections fell and the final earnings at the end of Week 2 stood at ₹288.55 crore.

As stated earlier, Pathaan was ahead at the current stage with the India box office collection of Pathaan during the first week at ₹378.15 crore as per Bollywood Hungama, and at the end of Week 2, the box office collections jumped to ₹458.90 crore.