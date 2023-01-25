Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan break Baahubali's Bollywood opening record?2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has seen a bumper opening, the second-best in Bollywood ever, even on a non-holiday, mid-week day, when audiences don't go to theatres, said Girish Johar, a producer and trade analyst who tracks box-office figures
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi spy thriller opened to packed movie theatres in India on Wednesday in one of Bollywood's top openings on record, despite protests from some religious groups over scenes they deemed obscene.
