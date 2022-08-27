Will Smith feels ‘less depressed’ months after slapping Chris Rock during Oscars

The former star of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is reportedly feeling more upbeat months after the infamous slap on Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March
The Academy Awards 2022, saw the unfolding of a unexpected events when I am Legend star Will Smith had walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for talking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Hurling a some harsh words, Will Smith had said, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth'.
The event did not go down well with the Academy Awards authorities who banned Will Smith from further awards and took disciplinary actions against him.
Following a hiatus, Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock for his behaviour. The video apology titled 'It's been a minute...' was uploaded on Will Smith's official Youtube Channel.
According to Fox News, the former star of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' seems to be feeling more upbeat months after Will Smith's infamous slap on Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.
"Will is feeling much more confident and much more positive and less depressed," a source tells "Entertainment Tonight."
"He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology," the source continued. "He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, the Academy, Chris and Chris' family."
According to ET's, the 53-year-old actor is conscious of the fact that he still has some "making up to do" in terms of time and makes sure he is "putting in the work" to improve his mental health. Meanwhile, the Academy is ready to leave the infamous incident in the past.
People report that when asked if they were planning to address the slap at next year's ceremony, new Academy CEO Bill Kramer remarked, "We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That's our focus right now, but it's really about moving forward."
"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. He later added, "I'm not a victim. Yeah, that s--- hurt, motherf---er. But, I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."
Meanwhile, Rock most recently discussed the incident during a comedy show with Kevin Hart.