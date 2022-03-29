Hollywood actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement and apologising for the incident."I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith wrote. "I was out of line and I was wrong."

Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behavior at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable." Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris Rock cracked a joke at Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

A few minutes after the incident, Will Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. American actor Will Smith finally won an Oscar after taking home the Best Actor accolade for 'King Richard'.And during his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.

Will Smith wrote on Instagram, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress. Sincerely,Will"

Meanwhile, the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.