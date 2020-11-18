Winter music, dance festivals go digital, attract advertisers

Event organizers have estimated that the ₹199-499 range works well for tickets to online events, though there can always be innovations. Weekender, for instance, has three kinds of tickets— ₹199 for viewing the event only, ₹999 to view, purchase some memorabilia and avail discounts next year and ₹1,999 for all of the above plus tickets to next year’s event. Platforms have witnessed engagement of around four million viewers for decent-sized events in the past few months and see the numbers growing steadily. The Weekender view-only tickets priced at ₹99 initially, were sold out on the first day of announcement.