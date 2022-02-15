New Delhi: The share of advertising expenditure on digital media will overtake television advertising in 2022 with a growth rate of 33%. Digital advertising will surge to capture 45% share, while TV will remain lower at 39%. The projections are part of GroupM’s latest ‘This Year Next Year’ 2022 report released on Tuesday.

As per the report, India’s total ad spends are estimated to touch ₹107,987 crore this year. These spends reflect an estimated growth of 22% for the calendar year 2022 and makes India the fastest-growing market among the top 10 global markets, the report said.

To be sure, in 2021, share of TV advertising stood at 42% while digital was marginally lower at 41%. While digital ad spend is projected to touch ₹48,603 crore this year, TV will garner ₹42,388 crore and will enjoy a growth rate of 15%.

According to GroupM, globally, ad spend will grow at 11% to touch $ 850 billion with digital media wresting 66% share of the total ad pie.

Commenting on the report forecast, Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia said, “The pandemic has pushed the envelope towards digital and has hence topped the pie, with advertisers keen to explore more of it. E-commerce and telcos will drive the economy, we also expect FMCG and auto to slowly catch up and contribute towards this growth."

After a huge disruption caused by covid-19 pandemic that left print and radio struggling, both media are expected to grow at 5% in 2022. In 2021, print showed a 17% growth rate but that was after it declined 43% in 2020. Newspapers lost circulation during 2020 as the fear of the contagious covid pandemic drove consumers to cancel their subscriptions. Besides, print and radio, cinema advertising too collapsed as intermittent lockdowns and restrictions in the last two years left film theatres shut for months. As the third wave recedes and state governments allow cinemas to operate, GroupM projects more than 400% growth in cinema advertising.

Sidharth Parashar, President, Investments & Pricing, GroupM India, said, “While digital is set to take the larger pie, we are expecting a noteworthy revival for OOH and cinema too after a tough period. Advertising on e-commerce, the rise of influencers and short format videos along with OTT has witnessed growth in 2021, which would continue in 2022."

The report which also highlights possible trends related to brands and advertising, said that 2022 is expected to be a boom-time for sports business in India, especially with the upcoming media rights auction for the cricket Indian Premier League. The bids for IPL and other ICC and BCCI home series acquire value in a changed digital landscape.

“Improved mobile internet infrastructure and increased consumption of content on streaming platforms has made this sector extremely competitive and hence also in the driver’s seat for these media rights," the report said.

Live sports remain unique and most sort after considering its promise of appointment viewing and sustained audience interest, it said. This has also caught attention of the global private equity players. “We have seen PEs investing in sporting teams, sport leagues and fan engagement initiatives and sports content. This is just the beginning, and we should watch this space very closely", the report said.

GroupM also pointed to the growing awareness of sustainability and inclusivity among consumers and its impact on brand advertising. Its “New Normal" tracker findings said that sustainability is a stronger driver than ever before. The Q4 2021 tracker has over 80% respondents agreeing to the statement “I am more aware of the impact my actions have on the environment" – up from 73% in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, 78% respondents felt that media platforms and content should be more inclusive of underrepresented communities (LGBTQIA, differently-abled, etc.) and 84% felt that brands need to do more to make their products more accessible to the differently-abled communities.

Parthasarathy Mandayam, chief strategy officer, GroupM South Asia, said, “With consumers gravitating towards themes like sustainability and sensitivity, brands are adapting rapidly, and media has the power to lead this change…The emphasis on performance marketing has further accelerated and is at the very core of marketing."

