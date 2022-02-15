With 45% ad share, digital to overtake TV in 2022: GroupM report

GroupM also pointed to the growing awareness of sustainability and inclusivity among consumers and its impact on brand advertising. Its “New Normal" tracker findings said that sustainability is a stronger driver than ever before. The Q4 2021 tracker has over 80% respondents agreeing to the statement “I am more aware of the impact my actions have on the environment" – up from 73% in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, 78% respondents felt that media platforms and content should be more inclusive of underrepresented communities (LGBTQIA, differently-abled, etc.) and 84% felt that brands need to do more to make their products more accessible to the differently-abled communities.