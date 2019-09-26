Women and sports: Bollywood’s two new favourites

New Delhi: While its love for sports biopics has long been evident, Bollywood seems to be turning to the specific genre of women and sports films now to drive theatrical audiences as real, slice-of-life stories emerge as the flavor of the season and female-led cinema finds more favour at the box office. This Diwali, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will play 60-year old real-life sharpshooters in Saand Ki Aankh, while Parineeti Chopra is prepping to play badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic titled Saina slated for a 2020 release even as Pannu has announced a film on a Gujarat-based athlete called Rashmi Rocket. There are reports of biopics on badminton player PV Sindhu and cricketer Mithali Raj being in the works.

To be sure, the most important reason for the trend is the rise of a few film genres in the past couple of years. As megastars like Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan fail to grab the kind of eyeballs they have been known for at the box office, a new generation of actors has invested in slice-of-life stories that resonate with audiences because they see those characters emanating from their own lives. Big-star flops like Kalank, Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and Tubelight have been accompanied by sleeper hits lately like DreamGirl, Chhichhore and Badhaai Ho.

“Real-life stories have really taken off in the last few years and some of them have even been received well," said Rashmi Rocket director Akarsh Khurana adding though that his film is a human drama based on a fictional character.

“There has also definitely been a rise in the number of stories on achievers, be it M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story or Mission Mangal," he added.

Sameer Chopra, head of marketing at Reliance Entertainment that is co-producing Saand Ki Aankh said it is important to notice that there are a lot of such inspiring people in our country and their journeys are worth taking to the millions out there through cinema.

“They are people who have gone through hardships, made a difference to the society and emerged victorious. Like Chandro and Prakashi (the real-life sharpshooters), in Saand Ki Aankh, are two such women, who have made our country so proud at an age where no one would expect them to," Chopra said.

The sports biopic has always been a popular genre in the West and the recent success of films starting with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Mary Kom (2014) and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) have paved the way for a lot of these new female sports films, and those about male sportspersons too, like Kabir Khan’s ’83 that tells the story of Kapil Dev’s win at the 1983 World Cup and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

The second point to note is also the increasing box office viability of female-led films in the first place. While the genre has always had torchbearers like Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi since the 1970s, more names like Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt have made the list richer in recent years. Bhatt’s Raazi made Rs. 122.39 crore last year, while Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi notched up Rs. 90.81 crore earlier this year. Other projects front-led by women such as Lipstick Under My Burkha (Rs. 16.52 crore) and Veere Di Wedding (Rs. 80.27 crore) have also been success stories.

“Women are no longer showpieces in films. Perhaps, this also has to do with the rising contribution of women as audience members over the past two decades," said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. “A lot more women are going to cinemas now and unlike earlier, they are not dependent on their fathers or husbands to take them and can venture out on their own."