Women, small-towners drive usage on digital platforms, Meta study says3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Over 50% are digitally influenced for consuming any content—digital or offline, it said, while up to 50% of the content discovery happens off the platform or network—both for TV and OTT
NEW DELHI : The impact of digital platforms extends beyond the common perception of catering to men, young people, and urban dwellers. Women, small-town residents, and people over 35 also actively explore content via these online channels, a report by Boston Consulting Group and Meta said.
