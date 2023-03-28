Women, small-towners drive usage on digital platforms, Meta study says

The report said content consumption, such as linear TV, OTT and movies, has been vertical agnostic for over 40% of respondents, and around 71% of 35-plus consumers are being influenced by digital before watching OTT content, and 54% before watching movies. Around 66% of women are impacted by digital before watching OTT content, and 55% before watching films. Even as far as economic status goes, the percentage of the population influenced by digital before watching OTT remains the same at 76% for both below ₹10 lakh and above ₹10 lakh income groups. Around 81% of those surveyed is influenced by digital before watching OTT.